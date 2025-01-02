Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in police vehicle damage, suspect’s arrest

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase left two vehicles damaged and a 30-year-old SUV theft suspect in custody.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a social media post that a Lake County police officer’s traffic stop of a stolen Honda Pilot SUV about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday began the chase. A license plate reader had flagged the stolen SUV near 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard in Hobart.

The sheriff said the SUV driver backed into the police officer’s patrol vehicle and began to flee on 61st Avenue heading toward I-65. Other police units joined in the pursuit on northbound I-65.

“The fleeing driver hit a patrol vehicle attempting to stop him a second time and eventually exited onto eastbound Ridge Road,” the sheriff wrote in the a Wednesday night post. “Another officer performed a precision immobilization technique to stop the SUV. It struck a parked pickup truck and finally stopped.”

No one was hurt.

The sheriff’s post did not name the 30-year-old who was apprehended, who could faces charges of auto theft, fleeing law enforcement, battery with a deadly weapon, and reckless driving, the sheriff says.