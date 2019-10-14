Police confiscate fake Juul pods in NW Indiana

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A food store in northwest Indiana has been cited by excise police for selling counterfeit Juul pods and Juul starter kits.

Indiana State Excise Police confiscated the materials while executing a search warrant Friday night at Zip Food Store at 7208 W. 132nd Avenue in Lake County.

Investigators with Juul confirmed to excise police that the mango-flavored pods were counterfeit.

Authorities say the investigation started two months ago after a citizen complaint.

The business was cited for public nuisance, failing to maintain invoices and for obtaining e-liquid from an unauthorized source.

The case now goes to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.