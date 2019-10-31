Police corral runaway horse; dash cam catches it all

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — Goshen police were able to round up a runaway horse after it escaped its enclosure earlier this month.

According to the Goshen Police Department, a dark-colored horse escaped from its enclosure in New Paris on Oct. 18 and galloped its way into Goshen city limits.

“The entire ‘pursuit’ lasted about 20 minutes,” the Goshen Police Department said in a statement to News 8.

In the three-minute video, the horse is seen running along the street and into a two-way road. Police officers got their patrol cars in front of and beside the horse as it ran in order to caution drivers.

“It was a very dark night and as you can see the horse is very dark in color,” the department said. “Fortunately, cautious drivers and officers’ escort of the horse prevented any injury.”

Officers were able to safely get the horse to stop and a community member who was familiar with horses helped soothe the animal and arranged for its safe transport home.