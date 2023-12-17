Police: Corydon woman dies after crashing SUV into tree while fleeing from state trooper

Police lights on top of a patrol car. A Corydon woman died on Dec. 16, 2023, after Indiana State Police say she fled from a trooper during an attempted traffic stop and crashed her car into a tree. (WISH Photo, file)

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — A Corydon woman was killed after she crashed her car into a tree while apparently fleeing from a state trooper Saturday night, police say.

The name of the woman hasn’t been shared yet.

Indiana State Police say that a trooper was patrolling on State Road 62 eastbound when he saw the woman, driving a blue 2003 Chevy Suburban, disregard a stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 62 and Water Street in downtown Corydon. Police say the woman also did not slow down as she crossed the highway.

The trooper then turned on his police lights and turned north onto Water Street to pull the woman over. But before the trooper could perform the traffic stop, the woman made a U-Turn and drove past the trooper before turning back onto the highway.

The trooper followed, but before he could catch up, the SUV left the roadway. After leaving the road, the woman crashed into a tree and was ejected from the Suburban. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are gathering more information on the crash, and say they believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.