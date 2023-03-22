Police credit sharing of home security video for safely finding juvenile

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are touting a program that encourages Tell City residents to share their home security camera video, saying it’s helped them safely return a juvenile home.

Tell City Police Department on Tuesday said in a social media post that the juvenile was reported missing on Saturday.

“In this case, a key item of evidence was captured on a residential doorbell camera from the block the juvenile went missing. Officers were made aware of a suspicious vehicle captured on the doorbell camera and reviewed the footage. That critical lead sent officers down a productive route that subsequently resulted in the safe recovery of the juvenile,” the post said.

The 7,500 residents of the Ohio River city, which sit about halfway between Evansville and Louisville, Kentucky, were asked to register their cameras online. The police chief encouraged questions be sent to chief.tcpd@tellcity.in.gov.