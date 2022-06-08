Indiana News

Police: Death of Anderson woman involved in crash was homicide

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The death of an Anderson woman who was involved in a Sunday car crash has been ruled a homicide, the Anderson Police Department said Wednesday.

Police say Kiara McCullough, 26, was found with injuries unrelated to the accident. She was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment and died Tuesday.

McCullough’s death has been ruled a homicide. The Madison County Coroner will perform an autopsy to determine how and why she died.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.