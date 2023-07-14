Police dog shot and killed during pursuit in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A police dog with the Gary Police Department was shot and killed during a police foot pursuit Thursday afternoon in Gary, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department says.

According to a Facebook post by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, an officer with the Gary Police Department and Falco were pursuing a 29-year-old man who was wanted for aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. During the pursuit, the man opened fire and hit Falco. The officer involved in the pursuit was not injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not immediately release the identity of the man who shot Falco.

Falco was 10 years old, and served as a police K-9 for eight years. His remains were taken to the Hobart Animal Clinic in Hobart, Indiana.