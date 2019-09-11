Police: Evansville high school student arrested for having gun at school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department announced on Twitter Wednesday that a 14-year-old high school student was arrested on weapons charges on Monday.

A Harrison High School employee contacted police about the incident, EPD said.

Police said there were no claims of threats – only that the student had a gun.

An EPD officer removed the student from class and investigated the complaint.

The officer found a small-caliber handgun in the student’s pocket, police said.

The student was arrested without incident on charges of possession of a firearm at a school and possession of a firearm by a child.

The student was placed in a secure youth holding facility.