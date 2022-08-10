Indiana News

Police: Explosion in Evansville injures at least 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP/WISH) — Three people were hurt and 39 homes were damaged in a Wednesday afternoon explosion of a home, the Evansville fire chief says.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. That’s southeast of the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 62.

Of the three people hurt, two were in the home. The other person was in a neighboring home, Connelly said. Their conditions were not known about three hours after the explosion.

He said the damage to the homes ranges from severe to minor. Connelly expects many people to be displaced.

Connelly and Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department and Connelly said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been called in to survey the blast damage.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said on Facebook, “With Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department, Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, AMR and Building Commission on North Weinbach Avenue. Our first responders and city departments will continue to keep residents in the Willemette Village/Wesselman Park neighborhoods safe and informed.”

The mayor later said on social media, “Just spoke with Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office (1116 N Weinbach Ave) will be closed for the foreseeable future due to damage.”

The Evansville school district tweeted: “There has been a house explosion a few blocks from Vogel Elementary. Thankfully, all students and staff are safe. We are working closely with EPD & EFD. Many streets in the area are closed. This may possibly impact/delay bus routes for many schools whose buses run nearby routes.”

(Provided Photo/Evansville Watch)

(Provided Photo/Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

(Provided Photo/Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)