Police find pot, LSD, magic mushrooms and cash during Vigo Co. drug bust
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers arrested five people and seized marijuana, LSD, magic mushrooms, and more than $200,000 while taking down a large-scale drug dealing operation Friday in Vigo County, police said.
The drug bust was the result of a “lengthy collaborative investigation” involving state and local police agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Indiana State Police said in a release Monday.
State police did not say where the drug bust took place.
During the drug bust, officers seized the following items:
- Eight guns
- 2.6 grams of LSD
- 11.3 ounces of THC wax
- 2 pounds of magic mushrooms
- 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine
- 41 pounds of marijuana
- 85 THC vapes
- 99 commercially-packaged THC edibles
Officers also found eight guns and about $240,000 in cash, state police say.
Five suspects were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges related to the dealing and possession of methamphetamine:
- Johnathon Avery, 30, of Terre Haute
- Justin Coogan, 21, of Terre Haute
- Ryan Long, 35, of Bedford
- Nicholas Raley, 43, of Rosedale
- Jerry Woodfin, 54, Terre Haute
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114.