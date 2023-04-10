Search
Police find pot, LSD, magic mushrooms and cash during Vigo Co. drug bust

Police found pot, magic mushrooms, LSD, and more than $200,000 in cash during a drug bust in Vigo County, Indiana, on April 7, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers arrested five people and seized marijuana, LSD, magic mushrooms, and more than $200,000 while taking down a large-scale drug dealing operation Friday in Vigo County, police said.

The drug bust was the result of a “lengthy collaborative investigation” involving state and local police agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Indiana State Police said in a release Monday.

State police did not say where the drug bust took place.

During the drug bust, officers seized the following items:

  • Eight guns
  • 2.6 grams of LSD
  • 11.3 ounces of THC wax
  • 2 pounds of magic mushrooms
  • 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 41 pounds of marijuana
  • 85 THC vapes
  • 99 commercially-packaged THC edibles

Officers also found eight guns and about $240,000 in cash, state police say.

Five suspects were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges related to the dealing and possession of methamphetamine:

  • Johnathon Avery, 30, of Terre Haute
  • Justin Coogan, 21, of Terre Haute
  • Ryan Long, 35, of Bedford
  • Nicholas Raley, 43, of Rosedale
  • Jerry Woodfin, 54, Terre Haute

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114.

