Police find pot, LSD, magic mushrooms and cash during Vigo Co. drug bust

Police found pot, magic mushrooms, LSD, and more than $200,000 in cash during a drug bust in Vigo County, Indiana, on April 7, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers arrested five people and seized marijuana, LSD, magic mushrooms, and more than $200,000 while taking down a large-scale drug dealing operation Friday in Vigo County, police said.

The drug bust was the result of a “lengthy collaborative investigation” involving state and local police agencies and the Drug Enforcement Administration, Indiana State Police said in a release Monday.

State police did not say where the drug bust took place.

During the drug bust, officers seized the following items:

Eight guns

2.6 grams of LSD

11.3 ounces of THC wax

2 pounds of magic mushrooms

2.5 pounds of methamphetamine

41 pounds of marijuana

85 THC vapes

99 commercially-packaged THC edibles

Officers also found eight guns and about $240,000 in cash, state police say.

Five suspects were arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail on preliminary charges related to the dealing and possession of methamphetamine:

Johnathon Avery, 30, of Terre Haute

Justin Coogan, 21, of Terre Haute

Ryan Long, 35, of Bedford

Nicholas Raley, 43, of Rosedale

Jerry Woodfin, 54, Terre Haute

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114.