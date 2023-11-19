Police: Fort Wayne officer shoots suspect who tried to run him over

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect was shot and injured by a Fort Wayne police officer after authorities say they tried to run the officer over with their car.

Around 11:51 a.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers were called to the area of Babcock Drive and Winchester Road on a report of a fight. That is in a residential area on the southwest side of the city.

Initial reports said that “several people were fighting, and a gold car was repeatedly ‘banging into a house.’

The caller then said someone had been hit by the car, and said the vehicle was trying to run over the police officer that arrived on scene.

As a result, police say, the officer fired his weapon, striking the driver of the vehicle.

No officers or any other people were injured in the incident. The name or condition of the suspect has not been released.

Several people involved in the incident have been detained for interviews. Police say traffic in that area is expected to be closed for several hours.