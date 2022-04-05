Indiana News

Police identify one of two people killed at New Albany gas station

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — One person killed at a New Albany gas station has been identified and the suspected shooter is facing charges, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

State police say 37-year-old Cherok Douglass, of New Albany, shot and killed his wife, 38-year-old Brandee Douglass, and a second person at around 10 a.m. Monday.

After the shooting, Douglass drove from the scene and police pursued him to a parking lot at a nearby restaurant.

Douglass went into the restaurant, where police say he took a woman hostage at gunpoint and forced her into an SUV in the restaurant’s back parking lot.

As police surrounded the SUV, the hostage fell out of the vehicle. Douglass then tried to run over officers, ISP says.

Police responded by shooting Douglass, who was arrested after the SUV crashed into the back of the restaurant. Douglass and the woman he kidnapped were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Douglass faces preliminary charges of kidnapping and robbery.

Police are still investigating and are withholding the identity of the second person killed until family members have been notified.