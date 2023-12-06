Police: Indiana boy, 3, dies from gunshot wound after accidental shooting

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 3-year-old northwestern Indiana boy has died from a gunshot wound following what appears to have been an accidental shooting, police said.

Merrillville police arrived at a home where the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Monday and found medics working on the wounded boy, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Cmdr. Matt Vasel said.

He said officers recovered a handgun from which one round had been fired. While Vasel said it appears to have been an accidental shooting, it remained unclear Tuesday whether the boy or someone else fired the weapon.

Vasel said family members were cooperating with the Merrillville Police Department’s investigation.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s office will review the department’s findings once the investigation is complete.