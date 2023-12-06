Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police: Indiana boy, 3, dies from gunshot wound after accidental shooting

Merrillville, Indiana, Police Department patch. (Provided Photo/Merrillville Police Department via Facebook)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 3-year-old northwestern Indiana boy has died from a gunshot wound following what appears to have been an accidental shooting, police said.

Merrillville police arrived at a home where the shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Monday and found medics working on the wounded boy, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Cmdr. Matt Vasel said.

He said officers recovered a handgun from which one round had been fired. While Vasel said it appears to have been an accidental shooting, it remained unclear Tuesday whether the boy or someone else fired the weapon.

Vasel said family members were cooperating with the Merrillville Police Department’s investigation.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s office will review the department’s findings once the investigation is complete.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jalen Thomas’ 18 help Butler...
College Basketball /
Chicago-Pittsburgh Amtrak route through Fort...
Political News /
Pacers turn heads with offense,...
Indiana Pacers /
Colts nominate star linebacker for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Indianapolis Public Works taking applications...
Political News /
Noblesville student is Indiana’s first...
Education /
Tippecanoe County issues moratorium on...
Political News /
Senate OKs hundreds of military...
Political News /