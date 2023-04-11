Police: Indiana prison inmate hits supervisor with pipe

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A state prison supervisor was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after an inmate hit the worker on the head with a steel pipe, Indiana State Police say.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Monday at the maximum-security Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Inmates were working in the steel shop when an argument between the supervisor and an inmate turned physical, police say.

The supervisor was not named in a news release issued Monday night from state police. The supervisor was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. The supervisor was in critical condition, the release says.

The inmate, Jeremy W. Davidson, 39, of Logansport, was taken into custody and moved to another facility, which was not disclosed in the release. No charges had been filed by Monday night.

State police and online Department of Correction records say Davidson is serving a sentence for five counts of child molesting out of Carroll County with a release date in 2192.