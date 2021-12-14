Indiana News

Police: Intoxicated pilot crashes ultralight aircraft in northern Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — State police believe a man was drunk when he crashed an ultralight aircraft at the entrance of a neighborhood.

Indiana State Police have arrested 61-year-old Joseph Krol of Mill Creek in the case.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, ISP troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department responded to the Heather Ridge subdivision near Grant Road and Wild Heather Drive. That’s west of South Bend.

First responders arrived to find the pilot uninjured but showing signs of intoxication. Police say Krol failed a field sobriety test on the scene, then submitted a chemical test at a hospital.

Krol was arrested operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.