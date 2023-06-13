Police investigate Grant County Jail inmate death

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Grant County Jail inmate collapsed and later died on Monday night, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 10:15 p.m., Grant County Detention deputies were alerted by inmates about a medical emergency in the cell block at the jail.

The deputies rushed to the area and moved the inmate to the medical room at the jail where they administered medical aid, including CPR.

The inmate was taken to a local hospital and later died. The sheriff’s office did not identify the inmate.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office and Indiana State Police are investigating the death.