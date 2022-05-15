Indiana News

Police investigate man involved in shooting an officer and car theft

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WISH) — An investigation is underway regarding a man shooting a Kentucky Police officer and stealing the officer’s vehicle.

Indiana State Police found the officer’s patrol car around 10 p.m. Saturday near Rockport, Indiana.

Around 5:30 a.m., police found that the suspect was possibly at a family member’s home. After searching, they later found Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana inside the home. Lindsey was then taken to the Spencer County Jail.

Police did not provide details regarding the condition of the officer involved in the shooting, nor details regarding possible charges toward Lindsey.