Police investigating accidental death in downtown Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department are investigating an accidental death that occurred in the city’s downtown area.

At 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a distress call in the area of Spring Street and West Maple Street regarding an adult male found unresponsive on the sidewalk. After arriving to the location, officers identified the adult male as 66-year-old Ed Caudill, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Jeffersonville Police Department were immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation into the circumstances regarding Caudill’s death.

Preliminary findings from investigators indicate that the manner of death for Ed Caudill is determined to be an accident by a fall. Police do not believe anyone is responsible for Caudill’s fall and are not looking for anyone else regarding the investigation. Police said there is no ongoing public safety concern for the community.

Jeffersonville police said they will continue to investigate to ensure a complete understanding of the events leading to the accident. Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the detective division at 812-285-6535.