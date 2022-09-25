Indiana News

Police investigating fatal crash that claimed life of a 13-year-old girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal car accident that happened Saturday evening that claimed life of a 13-year-old girl, according to police.

At 5:09 p.m. Saturday, police received a call of a serious accident with an injury to the 1600 block of North 600 West highway in Jefferson County.

When police arrived to the scene they located a car off the road on its side.

Police found a 13-year-old girl still in the car and was pronounced dead on scene. Police did not give out the identity of the 13-year-old girl.

Details and the cause of the crash is still under investigation. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.