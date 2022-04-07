Indiana News

Police: Man armed with screwdrivers tries to harm South Bend officers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police encountered a man who tried to use screwdrivers to defend himself from authorities.

Police were called to a business in regard to an unwanted man was disturbing a business in the 500 block of South Michigan Street early Thursday morning.

As police arrived to the scene, officers approached the man. The man then began to punch one of the officers, then armed himself with screwdrivers.

Police then tased the man but it was ineffective. The man then attacked officers causing the man and the officers to fall to the ground.

Officer’s took him into custody. The man was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail where he awaits charges.

Police said that one officer suffered facial fractures and cuts as a result of the assault. Another officer suffered a hand injury. The man was not injured nor identified. Police have not finished their investigation.