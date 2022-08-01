Indiana News

Police: Man dead, woman injured after kayaking accident

HOBART, Ind. (WISH) –A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after kayaking in a lake Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. at Robinson Lake in Hobart, IN. Police say someone called after they saw the two kayakers struggling in the lake after tipping over.

One person attempted to rescue them, but both kayakers went under the surface of the water. The person was able to swim the woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.

According to a statement, the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Divers searched the lake for the man. His body was found around 9 p.m.

Investigators say both kayakers had life jackets but didn’t wear them.

Police did not say whether or not the woman survived.