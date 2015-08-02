Police: Man goes back to sleep after train runs over him

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) – Police say an eastern Indiana man tried to return to sleep on top of railroad tracks after a conductor woke him to say he had been struck by a train.

Richmond Police Lt. Donnie Benedict says a Norfolk Southern train crew reported 30-year-old Josh Napier of Richmond was asleep on the tracks when the train passed over him Saturday night.

When the conductor awoke Napier, the man put his head back down on the tracks to continue sleeping.

The Palladium-Item reports Napier, 30, was carried by police and firefighters to an ambulance. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.