Police: Man stabs 2 NE Indiana police officers in struggle

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (AP) — Police say two northeastern Indiana police officers were stabbed Monday by a man they were trying to take into custody.
New Haven Police Chief Jeff McCracken says the man stabbed the officers with a pocketknife during a struggle.
The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries stab wounds to their lower bodies.
The stabbing occurred after officers were called about 9:30 a.m. Monday to a home in New Haven, a city located immediately east of Fort Wayne.
McCracken says a relative of the man reported that he was making suicidal threats.
He says the man attacked the officers as they were trying to take him into custody.