Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting

Crime scene tape illuminated by blue and red police lights at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Video)

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say.

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds.

Police say that he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a release investigators are not releasing a name of the 14-year-old at this time. They say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Police also there as not been an arrest made at this time.

Police say anyone with information about the shooting should contact Mishawaka PD Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.