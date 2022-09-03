Indiana News

Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting

Crime scene tape illuminated by blue and red police lights at a crime scene in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Video)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say.

Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds.

Police say that he was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to a release investigators are not releasing a name of the 14-year-old at this time. They say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Police also there as not been an arrest made at this time.

Police say anyone with information about the shooting should contact Mishawaka PD Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy man sentenced to 4+ years in prison for carrying a firearm as a felon

Crime Watch 8 /

The Zone Scoreboard for Sept. 2, 2022

High School - The Zone /

Student shot dead in Baltimore school yard

National /

Serena loses first set vs Tomljanovic | US Open updates

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.