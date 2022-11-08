Indiana News

Police: Missing man from South Bend found safe

Dustin McPhearson, 37, was recently reported missing from South Bend and police say he might be in the Anderson area. (Provided Photo/South Bend Police Department)

UPDATE: Police confirmed Tuesday around 2 p.m. that McPhearson has been found safe.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man they think might be in the Anderson area.

Dustin McPhearson, 37, was recently reported missing. Friends and relatives say they haven’t spoken to McPhearson since Aug. 31, the South Bend Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

McPhearson was described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 220 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has a tattoo of a cross and the word “love” on his upper arm, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.