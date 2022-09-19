Indiana News

Police procession Monday to escort body of Richmond officer Seara Burton from Dayton hospital

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the Richmond Police Department and other law enforcement agencies will on Monday escort the body of Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton home from the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where she died Sunday.

The escort is set to leave Dayton at 1:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the department.

The escort will make its way onto I-75 north from Dayton and onto westbound I-70. Once the escort reaches Richmond, it will follow U.S. 40 from the interstate to Fifth Street, passing Burton’s patrol car at the city building, and then onto East Main Street.

From Main Street, the line of cars will return to U.S. 40 before stopping at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, located at 790 W. National Road, in Richmond.

Anyone who wants to show support to Burton’s family and the police department is welcome to find a safe location along the route, police say.

“Members of the Richmond Police Department, along with Seara’s family and friends would like to express their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support from the Richmond Community and beyond during these difficult times,” the department said on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements for Burton will be announced once they have been finalized.

Burton, 28, was shot in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. She was taken off of life support on Sept. 1 and moved to hospice care.

The man accused of shooting Burton, 47-year-old Phillip Lee, faces multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder.