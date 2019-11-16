Police rescue 11-year-old boy who fell through thin ice

Indiana News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana State Police_201831

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (AP) — Police officers, including one who was off duty, rescued an 11-year-old boy who fell through thin ice on an Indiana pond.

Trooper Jacob Bill says he was off duty and driving his Indiana State Police car Friday when he saw Winona Lake police driving with lights and siren on. He followed them to a retention pond and ran into the water to save the boy.

Bill and the boy got tangled in broken ice. Winona Lake Officer Dave Swain then got into the water to help the pair. Another Lake Winona officer helped get all three to shore.

The boy was treated at a hospital and released.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: