Police search for second person of interest in Anderson homicide investigation

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson police continue their hunt for the second person of interest connected to a June homicide investigation.

Roger Rodriguez Jr., 38, and Demarcus Davis, 30, were identified as people of interests Thursday for their alleged involvement in the death of 41-year-old Timothy Kates, who was found inside a home in June.

The Muncie Police Department conducted a traffic stop Sunday at McGalliard Road and Elgin Street, where Rodriguez was found inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez was taken into custody and was being held Monday in the Madison County Jail for unrelated warrants, according to a release.

Detectives say they are actively searching for Davis, who is still at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis should contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723.