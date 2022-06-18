Indiana News

Police search for woman missing from Fort Wayne

(Photo Provided/City of Fort Wayne)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for 48-year-old Trina Banks.

Banks was last seen Friday around 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park wearing a white t-shirt, purple jogging pants, and red tennis shoes.

She has brown hair in a ponytail and green eyes. She is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds.

Banks has a medical condition and requires prescribed medications. She also walks with a cane. Both her medications and her cane were left at the park.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, (260), 427-1336, or 911.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Article links Daniels to potential run for governor in 2024

News /

Exclusive: Inside Space Force boot camp with recruits to US military’s newest branch

National /

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

National /

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.