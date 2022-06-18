Indiana News

Police search for woman missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for 48-year-old Trina Banks.

Banks was last seen Friday around 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park wearing a white t-shirt, purple jogging pants, and red tennis shoes.

She has brown hair in a ponytail and green eyes. She is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and weighs 240 pounds.

Banks has a medical condition and requires prescribed medications. She also walks with a cane. Both her medications and her cane were left at the park.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, (260), 427-1336, or 911.