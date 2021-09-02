Indiana News

Police seek help to find suspect in Fort Wayne double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 48-year-old Fort Wayne man is being sought as the suspect in a double homicide in the northeastern Indiana city in April.

Ronald Wayne Price is considered to be dangerous. He was described as 6-feet-2 and 190 pounds with blue eyes. Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called shortly before 5:15 p.m. April 20 for an unknown problem in the 800 block of Third Street. That’s a residential area off Sherman Boulevard between Spring Street and the St. Mary’s River.

Officers found two women — Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30 — unconscious with gunshot wounds in a home. Dray died at the scene, and Shroyer died later at a hospital. Both died from gunshot wounds during homicides, the 10th and 11th in the city in 2021, according to the coroner’s office.