Indiana News

Police seek help to solve robbery, vandalism at Anderson pet agency

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two separate crimes involving an Anderson pet agency occurred over the past week and anyone with information was asked to contact police.

The first incident occurred on Dec. 27 at 10:04 a.m., and police responded to a burglary at Ambassadors for God’s Creatures at 702 W. Eighth St. That is an organization that provides pet vaccinations, pet adoptions and pet food distribution.

According to a release issued Thursday, a suspect broke in the building on the west side and stole cash from the register. Officers obtained a video from inside the agency that shows a man of a thin build, wearing a black hoodie and a mask covering most of his face.

The second incident happened at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, and police responded to reports of shots fired at the agency.

Employees inside the business told police they heard a loud bang and realized someone broke their window. Police located a small metal bearing or BB that they believe caused the window damage.

No arrests had been made by Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cora Garcia with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6729 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.