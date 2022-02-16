Indiana News

Police: Teen stole mother’s car before crash kills Gary man

GARY, Ind., (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy hit his mother with a brick and stole her SUV minutes before he crashed it into another vehicle at high speed, killing a 40-year-old Gary man.

Derrick Jones died at Tuesday morning’s crash scene from blunt force trauma.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports Lake County’s coroner ruled the crash an accident.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says that prior to the crash, it is believed the boy hit his mother in the head with a brick and then drove off with her SUV. He says it appears that the boy was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.