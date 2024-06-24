Police: Two girls saved by beachgoers after almost drowning at Porter Beach

A life ring installed at Porter Beach in Porter, Indiana. Two girls were saved by beachgoers on June 23, 2024, after nearly drowning at the beach. (Provided Photo/Town of Porter Police Department via Facebook)

PORTER, Ind. (WISH) — Two girls were rescued by a handful of beachgoers on Sunday evening after they nearly drowned at Porter Beach in northern Indiana.

The Town of Porter Police Department announced the rescue in a social media post Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m., Porter police officers were informed of a possible drowning at Porter Beach.

When first responders arrived, a group of friends at the beach told officers that they saw one of the girls struggling in the water, and worked with other beachgoers to pull her ashore. While helping the first girl, they noticed a second girl about 50 yards from shore struggling to stay afloat.

Police learned that a juvenile male ran to get a life ring while someone called the police.

After retrieving the ring, the boy ran back to the scene and passed it off to a man. The man then swam out toward the girl, who police saw duck under the water and resurface before the man tossed her the ring and pulled her back to shore.

Emergency services provided aid to the two girls, who investigators learned came to the beach together. The girls were eventually reunited with their parents and refused other treatment.

Porter officials praised the bystanders in the social media post, saying their “heroism and quick action as they helped save the lives of the two swimmers.”

Police add that this incident was the first time the life ring at Porter Beach had been used since it was installed in May.

The near drowning was being investigated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Porter is in northern Indiana near Portage and Indiana Dunes National Park, two and a half hours northwest of downtown Indianapolis.