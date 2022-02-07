Indiana News

Police: Vincennes man arrested for threat to shoot man pulling children on sled with a four-wheeler

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man has been arrested after threatening to shoot a man who was sledding with his children.

Indiana State Police say 68-year-old Gary Sorgius of Vincennes did not have a gun but was arrested for intimidation, a level six felony.

ISP says a father using a four-wheeler to pull his two children on a sled in a common area in the 400 block of E. Fox Run Dr. on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Sorgius made threats to shoot the man and told another man to go get his gun.

Sorgius was taken to the Knox County Jail.

Online court records do not yet list an initial hearing date for Sorgius.