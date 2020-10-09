Police: Wabash man stabs son, 10, and shoots officer in leg

WABASH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northern Indiana man who allegedly stabbed his 10-year-old son was shot by officers after he fired several shots, striking one officer in the leg.

Indiana State Police say 32-year-old William Sendelbach was waiting outside his Wabash home Thursday morning and fired multiple shots from a shotgun as officers arrived in response to a domestic disturbance call.

A Wabash police officer was struck in the leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers returned fire, striking Sendelbach, multiple times. He was hospitalized and his condition wasn’t immediately known. Officers then discovered that Sendelbach had stabbed his son multiple times. The boy is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.