Police: Worker dies after being struck by vehicle at job site

Authorities respond to the scene of a fatal accident in Kosciusko County. (Provided Photo/Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department)

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man working at a job site in Kosciusko County died Friday after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 13 and Waco Drive. The worker was getting ready to leave the job site when he was struck.

The victim has been identified as Ben Fisher, 29, of Plymouth, according to Sgt. Christopher M. Francis, Public Information Officer with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Francis did not release any other details and indicated more information would be released on Monday.