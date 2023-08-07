Poseyville woman killed in off-roading accident in Vanderburgh County

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

ST. WENDEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Poseyville woman died Saturday after an off-road vehicle accident in Vanderburgh County, Indiana Conservation Officers said Monday.

Officers identified the woman as 35-year-old Bryn Dant.

According to a release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 7 p.m. Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the 12500 block of Saint Wendel Road near the Diamond Island Road intersection on a report of an accident.

When officers arrived, they learned that Dant had been riding in a side-by-side off-road vehicle when the driver, 35-year-old Natalie Skeels, lost control on a curve and hit a tree.

Investigators say witnesses pulled Skeels and Dant from the vehicle and provided aid until emergency services arrived.

Dant was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Officers say Dant was not wearing or using any safety gear at the time of the crash.

Investigators are still gathering information on what caused the crash.

Conservation officers are also reminding the public that off-road vehicle operators and passengers should always wear helmets, protective riding gear, and use all safety restraints.