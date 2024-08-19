Possible human remains found at vacant Fort Wayne home

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via X)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police reported that possible human remains were recovered on Monday after construction workers discovered them at a vacant home in Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a vacant residence in the 1400 block of Summit Street at 10:12 a.m.

According to a release, the residence was under construction and while contractors were shoring up the foundation, they located what was believed to be human remains.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene to inspect the bones.

The incident is under investigation.