Indiana News

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18.

Players are recommended to check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was purchased at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station for the April 18, 2022 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Oct. 17. at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, all Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. An extension of two days is being provided to the ticket holder because the Prize Payment office is not open on Saturday or Sunday.