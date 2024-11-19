Pregnant Indiana woman missing since October

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A pregnant Indiana woman has been missing since October. Her family and Gary Police are asking for help from anyone who may have information on her whereabouts.

Emma Baum, 25, was last seen on Oct. 10 in Gary, near 25th and Connecticut streets.

She is pregnant and lives in Portage, but was visiting her boyfriend in Gary where she was last seen. When she disappeared, she was dilated and could have delivered her baby since.

Police state that her boyfriend is in police custody and being held on an unrelated case.

Emma is known to wear different hair pieces and wigs, but is naturally brunette. She is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 136 pounds.

If you have information on her whereabouts, Gary police say to contact Detective Sgt. M. Salazar at 219-881-1209.