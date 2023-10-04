Presentations across Indiana to help Hoosiers with Medicare open enrollment

PLEASANTON, CA - DECEMBER 19: Senior Leon Washington is helped by volunteer Rebecca Cox as he signs up for the new Medicare drug prescription program during a Medicare enrollment event December 19, 2005 in Pleasanton, California. Open enrollment for the new program began November 15 and will continue through May 15, 2006. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Medicare open enrollment will begin in mid-October, and the Indiana Department of Insurance will have free, public presentations and events designed to help Hoosiers.

The presentations and events were designed to teach Medicare fundamentals and changes, how to compare plans, prescription drug coverage options, and ways to save money, the department says in a news release.

The federal health care insurance program is for people 65 and older, and for the disabled. Eligibility is based mainly on eligibility for Social Security. Medicare helps pay charges for hospitalization, for stays in skilled nursing facilities, for physician’s charges and for some associated health costs. There are limitations on the length of stay and type of care.

Medicare released 2024 plan information on Sunday at medicare.gov. Hoosiers eligible for Medicare will be able to select coverage for 2024 from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, the department says.

The news release from Indiana Department of Insurance also says Hoosiers can seek one-on-one counseling appointments at local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) sites. Find a site by calling 800-452-4800 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays. Also, Medicare representatives are available at all times at the national call center 800-633-4227.

The 2023 public presentations in October and November, as listed online on Tuesday, are listed by city or town with times, dates and locations:

Anderson

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 6 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 7: Community Health Pavilion Anderson, 3125 Scatterfield Rd., third floor.

Angola

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct 16: Medicare Bingo at Steuben County Council on Aging, 1905 Wohlert St.

Brownsburg

1 p.m. Oct 6: Medicare Bingo at Brownsburg Public Library, 450 S. Jefferson St.

11 a.m. Nov. 6: Medicare Bingo/Medicare Update at Brownsburg Public Library, 450 S. Jefferson St.

Carmel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2: Resource Fair at Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, 1411 E. 116th St.

Chesterton

9-11 a.m.-noon Oct. 11: Medicare Improvement for Patients and Providers Act/Medicare Outreach at Duneland Family YMCA, 215 Roosevelt St.

Danville

9-11 a.m. Oct. 27 Prime Time Expo Annual Senior Health Fair at Hendricks County Senior Services, 1201 Sycamore Lane.

Elizabeth

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18: Health and Wellness Fair at Caesars Southern Hotel and Casino, 11999 Casino Center Drive S.E.

Fort Wayne

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24: Parkview Heart Festival at Parkview Regional Medical Center, 11109 Parkview Plaza Drive.

Franklin

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10: Health Fair at Franklin Active Adult Center, 160 E. Adams St.

French Lick

Time to be determined, Oct. 11-12: IPHCA Indiana Primary Health Care Association conference at French Lick Resort, 8670 W. State Road 56.

Greenfield

10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Oct. 14: Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act outreach at Hancock County Senior Services, 1870 Fields Blvd.

Greenwood

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13-14: Stones Crossing Health Pavilion, 3000 S. State Road 135, third floor.

Hanover

12:30-1:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Medicare Bingo at Hanover Senior Center, 200 Spruce Lane, Hanover.

Huntington

6-8 p.m. Nov. 16: Cafe of Hope at Life Church Huntington, 900 E State St.

Indianapolis

Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 4: Community Resource Day at Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St.

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28: Farmers Market at Garfield Park, 2505 Conservatory Drive.

Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 8: Irvington Farmers Market at Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St.

Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 10, 12PM-2PM, Medicare Update at Encore 55+ Boutique Apartments-Northeast, 6675 E. 75th St.

1:30 -2:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Medicare Bingo at Clearvista Lake Health Campus, 8405 Clearvista Place.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 17: Health and Resource Fair at Light of the World Christian Church, 4646 N. Michigan Road.

6 p.m. Oct. 17: New to Medicare presentation at Indianapolis Public Library-West Indianapolis Branch, 1216 S. Kappes St.

10 a.m.-noon Oct. 21: Resource Fair at Martin University, 2186 N. Sherman Drive.

11 a.m. Oct. 26: Take the Scare out of Medicare at Avondale YMCA, 3908 Meadows Drive.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 27: Community Group Family Medicine, 10122 E. 10th St.

3-6 pm. Oct. 27: Women’s Veteran Health Fair at Irsay Family YMCA, 430 S. Alabama St.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 31: Community Hospital South, 1402 E. County Road.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2: Community Health Pavilion, 7910 E. Washington St., third floor.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4: Health Fair at Jordan YMCA, 8400 Westfield Blvd.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 20-21: Community Health North, 7250 Clearvista Drive, third floor.

Lafayette

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 11: Lafayette Senior Fair at Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds, 1406 Teal Road.

LaGrange

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6-7: LaGrange County Council on Aging, 410 Central Ave.

Lebanon

9 a.m.-noon Oct. 7: Boone County Senior Health at Boone County 4-H Grounds, 1300 E. County Road 100 South.

Marion

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6, Veterans Stand Down at Grant County YMCA, 123 Sutter Way.

Martinsville

6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4: Waverly Branch, 9410 E. State Road 144.

Merrillville

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 7: Disability Resource Fair at TradeWinds, 3198 E. 83rd St.

Noblesville

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 14: Northside Disability Fair at White River Christian Church, 1685 N. 10th St.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24: Community Health Pavilion Noblesville, 9669 E. 146t St., Suite 160.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov 17: Hamilton County Veterans Resource Fair at Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, 1700 Conner St.

Petersburg

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 25: Medicare Update at Senior & Family Services Inc, 801 Main St., Petersburg.

Portage

8:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 11: Medicare Improvement for Patients and Providers Act/Medicare Outreach at Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road.

1-4:30 p.m. Oct. 25: Medicare Improvement for Patients and Providers Act/Medicare Outreach at Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Road.

Rensselaer

8 a.m. -3 p.m. Oct. 25: Rensselaer Senior Fair at Jasper County Community Services, 967 E. Leopold St.

Shipshewana

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 10 and 18: LaGrange County Senior Fair at Michiana Event Center, 455 E. Farver St.

Speedway

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6: Community Health Pavilion Speedway, 1011 Main St.

Spencer

Noon-7 p.m. Oct. 7: Spencer Pride Celebration of Owen County Courthouse, 60 S. Main St.

Wabash

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24: Wabash Senior Expo at Wabash County YMCA, 500 S. Cass St.

Washington, Ind.