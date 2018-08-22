President Trump to rally in Evansville next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -- President Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally in Evansville next Thursday, August 30.
The details of the event are posted on the President's website.
The rally will be at the Ford Center starting at 7 p.m.
The Evansville Courier & Press is reporting the President's trip is expected to include two components: a public rally and a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Braun.
President Barack Obama was the last sitting President to visit the area when he stopped at a Gibson County company that supplies material to Toyota.
President Trump campaigned for president in Evansville twice in 2016.
In April of that year, the then-presidential candidate drew some 12,000 people to areas inside and outside the Old National Events Plaza for a rally featuring former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.