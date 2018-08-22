President Trump to rally in Evansville next week Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. President Donald Trump gives thumbs up after speaking during a rally Aug. 21, 2018, in Charleston, W.Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) [ + - ] Video

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -- President Donald Trump is planning to hold a rally in Evansville next Thursday, August 30.

The details of the event are posted on the President's website.

The rally will be at the Ford Center starting at 7 p.m.

The Evansville Courier & Press is reporting the President's trip is expected to include two components: a public rally and a fundraiser for Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Braun.

President Barack Obama was the last sitting President to visit the area when he stopped at a Gibson County company that supplies material to Toyota.

President Trump campaigned for president in Evansville twice in 2016.

In April of that year, the then-presidential candidate drew some 12,000 people to areas inside and outside the Old National Events Plaza for a rally featuring former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.