Indiana News

Prosecutor: Indiana police chief justified in fatal shooting

JASONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says a southwestern Indiana police chief was justified when he fatally shot a man in April who was threatening people while armed with a knife.

Greene County Prosecutor Jarrod Holtsclaw says Stephen Wheeler had been threatening neighbors and others with the knife when he “aggressively approached” Jasonville Police Chief Ryan Van Horn on April 29.

Holtsclaw said Tuesday the chief ordered Wheeler 15 times to drop the knife, to no avail, before shooting him once in the chest as Wheeler charged at him.

Wheeler then backed up, turned around, and raised the knife again before falling to the ground. He later died from his injuries.