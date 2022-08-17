Indiana News

Prosecutors could seek death penalty in killing of Elwood police officer

by: Lakyn McGee and Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office could announce Wednesday whether it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings will provide an update at 10 a.m. on the case against 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II.

Boards, of Anderson, is charged with murder and several other crimes in connection to Shahnavaz’s death. Investigators say Boards shot Shahnavaz through the windshield of his patrol car during a July 31 traffic stop.

The prosecutor’s office said previously it will seek a sentence of at least life without parole. Prosecutors did not rule out the possibility of adding habitual offender and felony firearm enhancements.

The Elwood Police Department announced Tuesday that it will purchase bullet-resistant windshields for its police vehicles.

