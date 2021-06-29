Indiana News

Prosecutors: Deadly Indiana bank robbery was plan to pay semi-pro football team

Police say a security guard was ambushed at 2:15 p.m. June 11, 2021, outside the First Midwest Bank in the 1975 W. Ridge Road in Gary, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department)

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-page court filing unsealed on Tuesday by a federal judge lays out what investigators believe happened at the First Midwest Bank in Gary on June 11.

They say the two men seen on surveillance video outside the bank are James King and Hailey Gist-Holden.

Investigators say Gist-Holden was the person who used a high-powered rifle to kill Richard Castella, the guard at the bank.

The documents also say the pair stole more than $9,000 that day, and that Gist-Holden planned to use the money to pay the expenses of a semi-pro football team he operated in Illinois.

King was arrested the day of the robbery. Police say he admitted being part of it and that he identified Gist-Holden as the other suspect.

Gist-Holden was arrested nearly a week later in Georgia after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 140 miles per hour.