Indiana News

Prosecutors move to drop some counts against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors in Miami County are asking a judge to drop five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline.

Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Kline is accused of using a fake social media profile called “Anthony_Shots” to solicit sexually explicit pictures from at least 15 underage girls. Investigators found dozens of photos of underage girls on phones and tablets owned by Kline. Police say one of the girls Kline communicated with via social media was Liberty German.

“Kegan Kline is actually known to have been in contact with one of the victims, in this case, Liberty German. In fact, he was in contact with her on the very day of the murder,” Kevin Greenlee, co-host of the Murder Sheet podcast, told News 8’s Richard Essex in October.

“Our understanding is that Liberty German thought she was texting and messaging with a much younger man, who is how Kegan Kline portrayed himself,” Aine Cain, co-host of the Murder Sheet podcast, told Essex.

The request by prosecutors, filed late Wednesday afternoon, asks that the five charges against Kline be dismissed because “it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove said counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Kline still faces trial in January on 25 other charges.

Indiana State Police on Monday announced that a suspect, 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, had been arrested for the Delphi murders.