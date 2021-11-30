Indiana News

Prosecutors seek to move case against boy into adult court

(Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 15-year-old northern Indiana boy accused of molesting and killing a 6-year-old girl should be tried as an adult.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition Monday to have the teenager’s case moved to superior court, where he would be tried as an adult and receive a harsher sentence if convicted of molesting and strangling Grace Ross.

St. Joseph Probate Court Magistrate Graham Polando has not yet scheduled a hearing to consider the petition to waive the case to superior court.

