Indiana News

Prosecutors seeking death penalty in murder of Elwood police officer

Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Madison County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, is charged with murder and several other crimes in connection to Shahnavaz’s death.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor’s office filed a Request for Death Sentence in the case against Boards by alleging, pursuant to Indiana Code, that Shahnavaz was “a law enforcement officer and was acting in the course of his duty,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew C. Hanna said in a statement.

Investigators say Boards got out of his car during a traffic stop on July 31 and fired at least 36 rounds at Officer Shahnavaz, fatally wounding him. Boards was arrested a short time later after a police chase.

The Elwood Police Department announced Tuesday that it will purchase bullet-resistant windshields for its police vehicles.