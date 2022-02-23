Indiana News

Prospects for Indiana tax cuts boosted by governor’s support

Gov. Eric Holcomb talks with the news media on Oct. 27, 2021. (WISH Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators pushing for significant tax cuts are now getting some support from Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The governor has sided for months with state Senate Republican leaders reluctant to embrace major tax cuts, citing uncertainty about the economy despite recent big growth in state tax collections that led House Republicans to push a plan for broad business and individual tax cuts.

But Holcomb said Wednesday he now believes the state’s individual income tax rate could be cut while maintaining enough state revenue.

A Senate committee last week stripped from a bill the tax cut package potentially totaling more than $1 billion a year that the House approved last month.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tasty Takeout: Ohana Donuts & Ice Cream

Life.Style.Live! /

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Politics /

‘Hank the Tank,’ a 500-pound bear, has broken into two more California homes, police say

National /

Indianapolis man sentenced to over 14 years for holding up south side bakery

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.