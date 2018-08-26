Protests planned for Trump's Evansville rally this week

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the Ohio Republican Party State Dinner in Columbus, Ohio. The White House announced recently that Trump plans to visit Kentucky ahead of the November midterm election. The state is home to a closely watched congressional race in the 6th District between Re. Andy Barr and Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired fighter pilot. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police officials in Evansville are preparing for possibly thousands of protesters to arrive in the southwestern Indiana city for President Donald Trump's campaign rally there this week.

While managers of the Ford Center are anticipating possibly filling 11,000 seats inside the arena for Trump's Thursday rally, the organizers of two anti-Trump protests are looking to draw at least a few thousand people.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports local and state police met Friday with U.S. Secret Service officials and other public safety agencies on security plans for Trump's visit.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says officers will closely monitor crowds outside the downtown arena for trouble.

County Democratic Chairman Scott Danks says he wants a civil protest but that protesters want to be seen and heard.